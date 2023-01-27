5 Winter Foods for Diabetic Patients
Here is a list of winter foods to include in the diet of diabetic patients. Know their advantages.
People wait for the winter season to enjoy the winter sun and special winter dishes like Gajar ka halwa, soups, seasonal fruits, and paranthas but winter also brings along with it the risk of diseases like cough, cold, flu, throat infections, etc. Other chronic diseases like heart problems, cholesterol, diabetes, etc also become difficult to manage.
According to research, cold temperature strains the body more than usual thus making it release more stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline that cause the liver to release more glucose for energy, leading to a spike in blood sugar levels. Thus it becomes more challenging to look after diabetic patients in winter.
Here is a list of winter foods that will help maintain blood sugar levels without any side effects.
1. Oranges
Oranges are seasonal fruits that are commonly found in winter. They are a rich source of Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium. It has a low glycemic index thus there it doesn't cause spikes in blood glucose levels after eating.
Moreover, vitamin C is highly essential for diabetic patients as it helps in reducing blood glucose levels. According to research an intake of 1000 mg of vitamin C on daily basis helps in reducing blood glucose in type-2 diabetic patients. Vitamin C is also a great antioxidant that helps heal the damaged cells which in turn prevents any complications related to type-2 diabetes.
2. Spinach
Green leafy spinach is one of the favorite vegetables in the winter and it is a great source of iron, vitamin A, Vitamin C, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium. It is a low-carb vegetable and a perfect choice for diabetic patients.
Vitamin A and lutein present in spinach improve eyesight and reduce the risks of retinopathy. Vitamin C boosts immunity. Potassium helps reduce the risk of heart disease. Alpha-lipoic acid in spinach helps increase insulin sensitivity. A high-fiber and low-carb diet helps in weight management and thus reduces blood glucose levels.
3. Lettuce
Lettuce is a green leafy vegetable that can be included in the diet of diabetic patients. A cup of lettuce provides 5 to 10 calories of energy thus making it a low-carb diet. The high fiber content keeps the satiety levels high thus promoting weight management.
Lettuce also provides vitamins A and K. Vitamin A reduces the risks of retinopathy in diabetic patients while Vitamin K reduces the risks of blood clots. The vegetable helps increase glucose tolerance and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
4. Carrots
Carrots are one of the winter delights that are best for the diabetic diet. It can be eaten raw or cooked. Carrots are sweet flavored and have a low glycemic index that makes them best for diabetic persons.
Carrots are also a rich source of Vitamin C which helps boost immunity. Beta-carotene and Vitamin A present in carrots help in improving eye vision and reduce the risks associated with retinopathy, a diabetic complication.
5. Guavas
Guavas are a great source of potassium and contain low sodium that helps manage diabetes. Guavas promote a robust immune system that helps manage chronic diseases like diabetes. Guavas have low calories and low glycemic index that help manage weight, an essential factor for people with diabetes else it can lead to cardiovascular issues in people with diabetes.
Research proves that guavas are an excellent choice for diabetic people since it helps regulate their blood sugar levels due to their high fiber content. The fiber takes longer to digest and helps slow down sugar’s release into the bloodstream thus preventing periods of hypoglycemia.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.