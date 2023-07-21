ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195 Indoor Exercises To Keep Fit During the Monsoons

5 Indoor Exercises To Keep Fit During the Monsoons

Check below the list of 5 exercises that will help you lose weight and stay fit during the exercise.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
2 min read
5 Indoor Exercises To Keep Fit During the Monsoons
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Fitness is not an easy journey. It needs every ounce of self-discipline, hard work, and time management. Fitness freaks are always seen as regular with their workouts and they stick to their routine irrespective of the weather. Summer heat may take a toll on us and winters may make us lazy but monsoon makes the fitness regime a challenge.

It becomes difficult to go to the gym or the Pilates class during the heavy rains and flooded roads. But there are no excuses when it comes to fitness. We always don't need to go to a gym or don't need a trainer. Below are a few simple indoor exercises that will help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and allow you to stay fit even in the monsoons.

Also Read

International Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas To Practice Daily To Stay Fit & Healthy

International Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas To Practice Daily To Stay Fit & Healthy
ADVERTISEMENT

  1. Planks & Sqauts are a few of the exercises that help us use our body weight to improve bone density and muscle mass and help manage weight gain. These are a part of strength training and can be done without any equipment. Other strength training exercises include chest presses, pull-ups, lunges, etc.

  2. Jumping jacks are one of the easiest yet calorie-burning exercises that do not need any equipment and make you feel like you have done something. Jumping Jacks includes hopping your feet out shoulder-width apart while you bring your arms above your head, then hopping your feet back together while you lower your arms to your sides. It is a full-body workout that targets the upper, lower, and core muscles.

  3. Skipping is a simple yet fun exercise that reminds us of our childhood. You only need a skipping rope for this and a pair of shoes. Research proves that this exercise improves aerobic capacity, decreases resting heart rate and blood pressure, decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease, improves metabolism, and helps to maintain a healthy weight. This also works on the entire body and helps lose weight.

  4. Climbing stairs is one of the fun, easy, and most affordable exercises. You don't need any equipment and if you live in a more than two-storey house or a building- you have the stairs all to yourself. Stair climbing increases leg power and reduces the risk of injury. It can help you achieve and maintain a healthy body weight while helping you build and maintain healthy bones, muscles, and joints.

  5. Stretching exercises can be easy on your body and don't need any equipment. It is also a great start for people who want to begin their fitness journey. It helps improve flexibility which further increases mobility and makes you do your daily chores with ease. It increases your range of motion and prepares your body with a warm-up before a highly intense workout.

Also Read

Deepika Padukone's Fitness Trainer Shares Her Workout Routine For Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone's Fitness Trainer Shares Her Workout Routine For Oscars 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Monsoon Fitness 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×