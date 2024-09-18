5 Health Benefits of Ginger Tea

Health Benefits of Ginger Tea: Ginger is a highly anticipated herbal remedy used for thousands of years to treat ailments. It also adds a fragrant zest to both sweet and savory foods. Ginger is native to Asia and belongs to the Zingiberaceae family of plants, and people typically use its edible root or stem.

In addition to its culinary and medicinal benefits, ginger is also a popular folk medicine ingredient. People frequently use it to treat coughs, flu, and other ailments.

The oils and compounds that are responsible for ginger's distinctive aroma and spicy flavoring make up about 1 to 4 percent of the ginger root. Two of these compounds including gingerols and shogaols are considered to be the most important bioactive components of ginger, and they are the ones that are primarily responsible for the health benefits of ginger and ginger tea.