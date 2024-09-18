5 Health Benefits of Ginger Tea

Health Benefits of Ginger Tea: Ginger is a highly anticipated herbal remedy used for thousands of years to treat ailments. It also adds a fragrant zest to both sweet and savory foods. Ginger is native to Asia and belongs to the Zingiberaceae family of plants, and people typically use its edible root or stem.
In addition to its culinary and medicinal benefits, ginger is also a popular folk medicine ingredient. People frequently use it to treat coughs, flu, and other ailments.
The oils and compounds that are responsible for ginger's distinctive aroma and spicy flavoring make up about 1 to 4 percent of the ginger root. Two of these compounds including gingerols and shogaols are considered to be the most important bioactive components of ginger, and they are the ones that are primarily responsible for the health benefits of ginger and ginger tea.
5 Amazing Health Benefits of Ginger Tea
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of Ginger Tea.
1. Reduces Inflammation: Compounds like 6-shogaol, zingerone and 8-shogaol found in ginger have demonstrated anti-inflammatory properties in various studies. For instance, research has revealed that ginger supplements effectively reduce inflammation markers in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Furthermore, a study involving women with obesity and breast cancer revealed that those who consumed ginger supplements experienced reduced inflammation and improved metabolism, indicating ginger’s potential protective effects against cancer.
Ginger also offers relief from allergic rhinitis symptoms due to its anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger supplements are particularly beneficial for individuals undergoing chemotherapy with inflammatory effects.
2. Improves Digestive Health: Studies on the use of ginger in therapeutic settings have shown promise in treating gastrointestinal problems like bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and upset stomach. Supplemental ginger has demonstrated encouraging results in several studies. Ginger is known for reducing pregnancy-related moderate nausea and vomiting. According to a systematic review of clinical studies, it may also help to relieve nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy.
3. Promotes Cardiovascular Health: Two major risk factors for heart disease and stroke are high cholesterol and hypertension. 3 grams (g) of ginger daily for two months can help lower blood pressure in middle-aged individuals, according to clinical studies. Ginger has also been found to significantly reduce cholesterol levels in patients taking 3 g daily for four weeks. Additionally, ginger supplements have been shown to effectively lower triglycerides in subjects with obesity and diabetes, with higher doses significantly reducing total cholesterol.
4. Alleviates Menstrual Cramps: Treating dysmenorrhea, or menstrual pain, is another potential advantage of ginger tea. Though more research is required, an assessment of data from six independent trials revealed no discernible difference between NSAIDs like ibuprofen or aspirin and ginger in the treatment of menstruation discomfort.
5. Aids in Weight Loss: Many studies suggest that ginger tea may aid in weight loss. A recent review of research has found that ginger may have anti-obesity effects due to its ability to control appetite and increase thermogenesis (heat production). While the research is not specific to ginger tea, it suggests that including ginger tea as part of a balanced diet may be beneficial for weight loss and appetite control.
