5 Health Benefits of Breadfruit

Health Benefits of Breadfruit: Breadfruit (Artocarpus altilis), a nutritious fruit native to South America, offers a range of potential health benefits due to its rich vitamin and mineral content. It is particularly high in complex carbohydrates and low in fat and cholesterol.
Breadfruit belongs to the Moraceae family and is related to jackfruit and mulberry trees. The fruit has a rough, green exterior and a white, fibrous interior. Both the fruit and seeds are edible while the roots and leaves are used for medicinal purposes.
The vitamins and minerals found in breadfruit serve many health benefits, including support for joint and eye health, as well as anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. While many traditional uses of breadfruit lack scientific evidence, the fruit is believed to lower blood pressure by decreasing heart rate and weakening the force of heart muscle contractions.
5 Amazing Health Benefits of Breadfruit
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of breadfruit.
1. Supports Joint Health: Breadfruit, a starchy tropical fruit, may provide relief for those suffering from rheumatic pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties, according to studies. Rheumatic pain, a common symptom of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, is characterized by chronic joint inflammation. This inflammation is often caused by oxidative stress and the breakdown of tissue between joints. Breadfruit contains a wealth of prenylated phenolic compounds, including flavonoids, which are known for their potent anti-inflammatory effects. These compounds work to counteract the inflammation associated with rheumatic pain, potentially providing much-needed relief for those affected.
2. Promotes Eye Health: Breadfruit may offer benefits for eye health due to its high content of carotenoids and lutein. These compounds are known to support eye health and function. One of the most significant carotenoids found in breadfruit is beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A. Vitamin A plays a vital role in eye health, aiding in the production of pigments in the retina and maintaining adequate moisture levels throughout the eye. A deficiency in vitamin A can lead to night blindness and other vision problems. While studies specifically examining the effects of breadfruit on human eye health are limited, incorporating this nutritious fruit into a balanced diet may help prevent eye disease and maintain good vision over time.
3. Prevents Bacterial Infections: Breadfruit may help fight against bacterial infections. According to studies, the fruit contains bioactive compounds, including ethyl acetate and methanolic extracts, that exhibit antibacterial properties.
4. Aids in Weight Management: Breadfruit, a traditional African fruit, is gaining attention for its potential role in weight management. High in fiber and low in calories, Breadfruit helps individuals feel full longer, reducing overall calorie intake and preventing overeating. This makes it a valuable addition to diets aimed at weight management.
5. Supports Digestive Health: Rich in dietary fiber, Breadfruit helps regulate bowel movements and prevents constipation. Its prebiotic properties promote a healthy gut microbiome by nourishing beneficial bacteria, aiding in digestion and nutrient absorption.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).