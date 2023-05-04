5 Foods That Can Help Manage Sugar Cravings

Sugar cravings are extremely common and we all have to experience them every now and then, especially when we begin to follow a strict diet or try to detox. According to US NIH, women are more likely to crave sweet things than men. Up to 97% of women and 68% of men report experiencing some sort of food craving.

When a person experiences sugar cravings, they are more likely to feel a strong urge to eat something sweet and they usually find it difficult to control the urge. But we don't want you to suffer and hold yourself back from enjoying every now and then.

Thus, we have brought a list of foods that can be a great replacement for your sugar cravings but the twist is they are with no added sugar and are guilt free. You can have them everyday without worrying about the calorie intake.