5 Foods That Can Help Manage Sugar Cravings

Sugar cravings are extremely common and we all have to experience them every now and then, especially when we begin to follow a strict diet or try to detox. According to US NIH, women are more likely to crave sweet things than men. Up to 97% of women and 68% of men report experiencing some sort of food craving.
When a person experiences sugar cravings, they are more likely to feel a strong urge to eat something sweet and they usually find it difficult to control the urge. But we don't want you to suffer and hold yourself back from enjoying every now and then.
Thus, we have brought a list of foods that can be a great replacement for your sugar cravings but the twist is they are with no added sugar and are guilt free. You can have them everyday without worrying about the calorie intake.
1. Dark Chocolate
As we all love chocolates, we just need to choose the right chocolates and dark chocolates is the nearest and first healthy option that comes to our mind when we talk about replacing unhealthy sweet desserts. You can always choose the healthier version- dark chocolate.
Dark chocolate is chocolate that contains more than 70% cocoa is considered healthy and they also contain healthy plant compounds known as polyphenols. They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that help improve heart health. But never overeat it as it also contains fats and sugar.
2. Chia Seeds
Chia seeds are a great option for a healthy and sweet dessert and it has recently become quite popular. Chia seeds are a great source of various nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, soluble dietary fiber and some healthy plant compounds. In fact, chia seeds contain 40% of soluble fiber that readily absorbs water to form a jelly-like substance in your gut thus making you feel fuller for longer and prevent sugar cravings.
3. Legumes
Legumes like lentils, beans and chickpeas are plant-based sources of fiber and protein. And Healthline claims that they can be a source to crave your sweet cravings. 1 cup of lentils provide around 18 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber. These nutrients help curb cravings since they keep us full for longer and and reduce hunger-driven sugar cravings as well. Lentils also help lose weight and have short-term effects on the appetite.
4. Yogurt
Yogurt has to be a part of the list where we try to talk about healthy dessert options. Yogurt can be a healthy snack that’s high in protein and rich in calcium.
According to MedicalNewsToday, yogurt could be a good snack to help regulate your appetite and control your cravings thus helping people to lose weight. You can always eat them in between big meals or as a healthy dessert. You can always add a scoop of protein powder or fruits to make it more healthy.
5. Dates
Dates are the dried fruit that are derived from the palm tree and they are sweet yet extremely nutritious. Though they are dried but they are rich in fiber, potassium, iron and other beneficial plant compounds.
Dates have proved to be a great and healthy replacement for soda and candies that are extremely unhealthy. You can also pair them with nuts like almonds for a sweet and crunchy treat. But these are also among the foods that needs to be eaten in limit.
