5 Detox Drinks for Glowing Skin
Here are few common detox drinks that can be beneficial for the skin promoting healthy and glowing skin
Detoxification has become a trend and we just enjoy experiencing the changes in our bodies and skin after we make a few changes in our diet. Detox diet or drinks promote the process that removes toxins and impurities from your body.
You should know that the human body is capable of eliminating toxins and impurities naturally. Your body has a detoxification system to get rid of toxins through urine, sweat, and feces. Additional detox drinks or food can enhance the detoxification process but you don't really need the detox diet or drinks.
Detox drinks can help to reduce the effects of exposure to toxins such as heavy metals, preservatives, pesticides, Junk food, alcohol, pollution, etc. here are a few detox drinks that can be helpful.
Turmeric Water
Turmeric is beneficial for the skin and the overall health of a person. It has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight acne. It comes with medicinal properties and if you don't wish to consume turmeric water directly, you can use turmeric as an ingredient in your food though turmeric water is faster and more effective. Turmeric detox drinks can be effective for clear skin.
You can take approximately 2-3 cups of water and boil it with a few fresh turmeric sticks to it. You can also add honey and lemon to it.
Watermelon Drink
Watermelon is rich in nutrients like vitamins A, B1, C, iron, calcium, magnesium, sodium, copper, etc and they have various health benefits. Watermelon detox drinks can also boost the functioning of the digestive system thus reducing the risk of heart disease. If your digestion is proper, your gut will be healthy thus promoting healthy and glowing skin. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory properties of watermelon can be helpful for skin issues like acne.
Apple Cider Vinegar-Honey Drink
Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties and it is rich in essential nutrients like minerals, vitamins, polyphenols, lactic, citric and malic acids.
According to US NIH, apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties that can fight against bacteria and fungal skin issues. People also consume it for weight loss, improved heart condition, and proper functioning of the digestive system. You can add honey to the mixture of two to three spoons of apple cider vinegar in two litres of water.
Beetroot- Orange- Carrot Detox Drink
Beetroot is an underestimated ingredient that is often ignored for skincare regimes. Beetroot can help the skin fight against acne, and skin pigmentation and can act as an anti-aging agent. Carrots contain vitamins A, C and K which are highly beneficial for the skin. Oranges are also an ingredient in the detox drink that has anti-aging properties, and help boost the collagen level of your skin.
