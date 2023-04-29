5 Common Lifestyle Factors That Cause Infertility

Infertility is the condition when the couple is unable to get pregnant despite having carefully timed, unprotected sex for one year. There is no exact cause for infertility but several factors affect the hormones and reproductive health of the men and women and cause ovulation related problems in women. This is the first sign of infertility. There are several treatments that can significantly improve the chances of getting pregnant and they include hormone treatments, fertility drugs and surgery.

But before that we think couples must be well aware of the factors, especially the lifestyle factors that affect the reproductive health, can cause infertility and reduce the chances of getting pregnant.