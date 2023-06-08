5 Benefits of Whole Foods, Plant-Based Diet

A plant-based diet is recently making the rounds and people are confused as to if they should start following it too. But making any decision without proper research and knowledge would be rash. Thus we are here to let you know the benefits of a plant-based diet.
Definitely, a plant-based diet is healthy and easier on the body. It reduces the risk of obesity and heart disease. But it can be difficult to take in the required amount of nutrients. But there are several ways to get those lost vitamins. Today, let's discuss what are all is included in a plant-based diet and its benefits. A plant-based diet includes:
fruits
whole grains
vegetables
beans
peas
nuts
seeds
Research proves that a plant-based diet provides more fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds. They are also better sources of potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and E. Though a plant-based diet may not provide sufficient amounts of vitamin B12, niacin, riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin D, calcium, iodine, selenium, or zinc.
Thus make sure to choose whole plant foods and fortified foods along with supplements for nutrients such as vitamins B12 and D, zinc, and calcium.
Know Why is Plant-based Diet Good For You?
1. A plant-based diet is really helpful for people who want to lose excess weight. Though there is no scientific data to back it up. There are enough reasons to give it a try. Research has proved that vegan people are found to be thinner with low body mass than nonvegans. Vegan diets can definitely help you lose weight if you choose foods that are low in calories, high in fiber, and are not processed but whole foods.
2. A vegan diet can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes and people who suffer from poor kidney function. Vegans may have lower blood sugar levels and higher insulin sensitivity and are at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. You must increase your intake of healthy plant-based foods to reduce your type 2 diabetes risk. American Diabetes Association (ADA) claims that a vegan diet lowers blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.
3. A plant-based diet can also reduce the risk of certain cancers since vegans consume more legumes, fruits, and vegetables as compared to non-vegans. Research proves that a vegan diet lowers the risk of cancer by 15%. Regular consumption of legumes reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 9–18%. National Cancer Institute claims that higher amounts of plant-based foods reduce the risk of stomach, lung, mouth, and throat cancers.
4. Eating fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes which are a major part of the plant-based diet can reduce the risk of heart disease due to their high fiber content. Observational studies prove that vegans have up to 75% lower risk of developing high blood pressure, a major reason for heart attacks.
5. According to US NIH, a vegan diet is also beneficial for people with arthritis. People on a vegan diet report higher energy levels and better general functioning than nonvegans. A vegan diet may help also help improve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and help manage symptoms of pain, joint swelling, and morning stiffness. It is because of them being rich in antioxidants, probiotics, and fiber. Moreover, a plant-based diet has fewer trigger foods that make arthritis worse.
