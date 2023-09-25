5 Benefits Of Taking a Cold Shower

1. Helps Boost your Immunity

Going from a hot to cold shower even for a couple of minutes can help protect you from circulating viruses as the shock of cold water can stimulate the blood cells that fight off infection (leukocytes).

2. Combats symptoms of depression

Cold water shower works as a therapy for depression. According to research, taking daily cold showers for several months decreases depression symptoms and also boosts your mood, and decreases anxiety.

3. Increase metabolism

While taking a cold shower your body expends energy while trying to stay warm in a cold shower that results in small amount of calorie burn and increased metabolism.

4. Reduces inflammation and prevents muscle soreness

Cold temperatures tighten up your blood vessels and when that happens, blood moves to your body’s core and vital organs and naturally becomes oxygen and nutrient-rich during the process.

When your body heats up again, the blood vessels expand, bringing that oxygenated blood back to your tissues, and while flowing back, it helps to flush out inflammation. Hence a cold shower is the best option.

5. Relieves localize pain

Cold therapy alleviates pain by reducing inflammation but also interferes with the brain’s perception of the pain. Cold spray is given before injection as it works by decreasing how quickly the pain sensation travels through your nerves and helps dull the nerve transmission sent to your brain.