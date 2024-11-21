5 Amazing Health Benefits of Purple Carrots

Health Benefits of Purple Carrots: Purple carrots, a striking variety of the commonly known orange carrot, offer a unique set of health benefits due to their rich purple color. While most people picture orange when thinking of carrots, the original carrot colors were purple and white, according to experts.

Originating in the Iranian Plateau and the Persian Empire in the 10th century AD, purple carrots were among the first cultivated carrots. The modern orange carrot is believed to be a result of a genetic mutation from a yellow carrot breed. Today, Eastern-type carrots, which include red and purple varieties, have been largely replaced by the Western-type orange carrots commonly found in grocery stores.