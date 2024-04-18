10 Signs and Symptoms Of Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a serious but treatable mood disorder that affects a significant portion of new parents after childbirth. Every one in seven women globally is susceptible to developing postpartum depression, while in India, nearly one in five women may develop PPD due to stigmatization and lack of awareness around mental health.
Following childbirth, a majority of mothers experience a temporary condition known as the "baby blues." This is characterized by emotional fluctuations, episodes of crying, heightened anxiety, and sleep disturbances. The onset of baby blues typically occurs within the first two to three days postpartum, resolving within two weeks. Let's have a look at some of the most common signs and symptoms of postpartum depression.
Symptoms Of Postpartum Depression After Childbirth
According to Dr Smita Karve, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, few parents may suffer from a few of these symptoms:
1. Depressive mood/Severe mood swings: Feeling persistently sad, down, or hopeless is a hallmark symptom, often resulting in a pervasive sense of negativity.
2. Excessive Crying: Frequent or uncontrollable crying spells can be a significant indicator.
3. Disturbed Sleep Cycles: Changes in sleep patterns are common – difficulty falling asleep, waking frequently throughout the night, or sleeping excessively are all common indicators of PPD.
4. Loss of Interest: New mothers with PPD often exhibit a diminished capacity for pleasure, engagement, and focus – experiencing significant fatigue after minimal exertion.
5. Irritability and Anger: Increased irritability or outbursts of anger directed at oneself, the baby, or loved ones can be a sign of underlying emotional distress.
6. Sense of Worthlessness: Feelings of guilt or worthlessness are frequently observed, accompanied by a decline in self-esteem and self-confidence.
7. Increased Anxieties: Excessive and persistent worry about the baby's health or safety, or about one's own ability to cope, can be a significant concern.
8. Thoughts of Harm: Intrusive thoughts of harming oneself are also common yet severe symptoms of PPD and require immediate professional intervention.
9. Social Withdrawal: Isolating oneself from friends and family, or avoiding social interaction, can be a symptom of depression.
10. Change in Weight/appetite: Most new mothers report a drastic change in weight, reporting nearly 5% fluctuation in weight in over a month.
