10 Signs and Symptoms Of PCOS

1. Irregular periods: Women with PCOS tend to have no periods, irregular periods or very long periods. Irregular periods are a sign the ovaries are not releasing an egg each month.

2. Acne: Adult acne also prove to be a sign that the reproductive hormones are out of balance.

3. Hair growth: If hair grows in places where they should have no hair – like the chin, back or chest. This kind of hair growth means too many male hormones are being produced.

4. Multiple cysts: Women with PCOS have a lot of cysts on their ovaries. Cysts normally are found with ultrasound, which uses a small transducer (probe) and ultrasound gel placed on the skin.

5. Hair loss: Male-pattern baldness or hair loss are the indication women have a higher level of male reproductive hormones, which is a sign of PCOS.

6. Weight gain: Women with PCOS find it difficult to lose weight. They tend to have higher chance of insulin resistance, where the body doesn't respond to insulin, a hormone that keeps blood sugar in normal range. This requires change in the diet and activity or medications to assist with weight loss.