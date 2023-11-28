10 Benefits Of Tulsi You Should Know

1. Tulsi is rich in Vitamin C and zinc, thus acts as a natural immunity booster and keeps infections at bay.

2. Tulsi has immense anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties which protect us from a variety of infections.

3. Tulsi leaf extract increases the T helper cells and natural killer cells' activity and helps boost the immune system.

4. Tulsi contains camphene, cineole, and eugenol which helps reduce cold and congestion in the chest.

5. Juice of Tulsi leaves mixed with honey and ginger proves to be beneficial for bronchitis, asthma, influenza, cough, and cold.

6. Tulsi contains compounds Ocimumosides A and B which help reduce stress and balance the neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine in the brain.

7. Tulsi possess anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation and blood pressure.

8. Phytochemicals present in Tulsi have strong antioxidant properties and thus help protect us from skin, liver, oral, and lung cancers.

9. Tulsi has a profound effect on the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases by lowering blood lipid content, suppressing ischemia and stroke, reducing hypertension, and also due to its higher antioxidant properties.

10. Applying juice of fresh tulsi leaves can help treat skin infections such as ringworm or insect bites. The leaves have natural analgesic qualities that help control inflammation and pain.