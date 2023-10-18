10 Benefits of Skipping Rope Daily

1. Skipping completely relies on your lower body muscles like calves, thighs, buttocks, and upper body like shoulders, biceps, and abdominal muscles. Skipping helps improve muscle strength and also your muscular endurance, which allows your muscles to exercise for longer periods. It also helps increase explosive power for quick, sudden movements that are common in sports.

2. Skipping is a high-impact exercise that stresses the bones in a healthy way to make them stronger. Skipping helps the body respond to the temporary stress on bones caused by ground reaction forces by building them back stronger and denser. Skipping twice per week shows a significant increase in bone mineral density of the lumbar spine and femoral neck.

3. Including skipping in your workout routine helps improve your balance and coordination. Skipping rope involves the coordination of arms, legs, and torso while also keeping a constant rhythm. Skipping can help you slowly build your coordination and balance based on your needs.

4. Skipping at a moderate intensity helps reduce anxiety and depression. Skipping increases blood circulation in your body and brain. It also improves your mental health by releasing endorphins, a hormone that is known to ease depressive moods.

5, Skipping raises your heart rate and boosts blood circulation throughout your body. Skipping helps in releasing toxins faster, and thus, helps you get a glowing complexion.