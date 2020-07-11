Push For Make In India As Apple Supplier Foxconn to Invest $1Bn 

Apple supplier Foxconn is reportedly set to invest 1 billion dollars in India to expand a factory in the southern part of the country, possibly its facility in Sriperumbudur (Chennai), where the Taiwanese contract manufacturer assembles Apple iPhones.

The scale of the expansion is not known yet although reports suggest that it is part of a gradual shift by Apple away from China as it is looking to steer away from the trade war between the Chinese and the US that’s currently disrupting operations for many American tech companies.