'Twitter Files' Is a Callback to The Wire vs Meta Scandal: Here's 5 Reasons Why

Part 1 of the “exposé” is basically this: In the run up to the 2020 US presidential elections, a report by The New York Post alleged abuse of power by Joe Biden based on emails retrieved from his son Hunter Biden’s laptop. Twitter allegedly removed links to the report, showed warnings that it was unsafe, blocked DMs, and locked out certain users.

Yet, Twitter Files may not be the smoking gun that Musk claims it is. In fact, the controversy that it has sparked in the US brings to mind another drama that unfolded in India recently – The Wire vs Meta saga.