Sudan's PM Placed in House Arrest as Military Stations Itself in Khartoum

A witness told Reuters that he saw troops from the military and even paramilitary forces patrolling the streets of Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

Internet services are also reported to be down in the city.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a pro-democracy organisation, asked its supporters to hit the streets in protest.

On its statement on Facebook, it urged "the masses to go out on the streets and occupy them, close all roads with barricades, stage a general labour strike, and not to cooperate with the putschists and use civil disobedience to confront them."

Last month, a failed military coup d'état attempt against the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, which is the collective head of state of the country, revived tensions between military leaders and the civilian leaders that had agreed to power sharing arrangements after the removal of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)