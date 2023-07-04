Explained: Why Is Chinese Fast Fashion Brand Shein Facing Backlash?

The allegations against the firm are a plenty. Among other things, the firm has been accused of pushing its workers to work 75 hours per shift with almost no time off.

A probe in 2021 by Swiss watchdog group Public Eye into 17 factories supplying items for Shein found that staffers mostlty worked in unsafe conditions. Several factory workers told researchers they worked up to 75 hours a week and got only one day off each month.

None of them had been given an employment contract, they said, which is a violation of labor laws in China.

In October 2022,Britian's Channel 4 probed into the company's labor practices and found that employees from at least two of the company's factories worked 18-hour days and made about $.02 cents per item.

In November 2022, Bloomberg released a report which found that garments made by Shein contained cotton produced in China's contested Xinjiang region. The US State Department banned cotton imports in 2021 from Xinjiang over concerns over human rights abuses of the Uyghur ethnic minority group.

In April this year, a US Congressional panel said Shein, online superstore Temu and others in China had links to forced labor within their material sourcing supply chain.

Last year, two artists accused the firm of stealing their sticker designs.