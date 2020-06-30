Govt’s Ban on TikTok, Shein, Chinese Apps In 12 Hilarious Memes

Lately, the Indian government has been full of surprises. On 29 June, the government of India surprised everyone again by banning 59 Chinese apps... making people realise that so many of their favourite apps are actually Chinese! The crowd favourite TikTok, the online shopping portal Shein, CamScanner, SHAREit - there is no doubt that most people would have at least one of these apps on their phone. In light of this sudden blanket ban, Twitter exploded with memes. TikTok-ers and Shein shoppers mourned, while others made light of the situation.

Take a look at how netizens have been reacting: