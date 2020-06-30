Govt’s Ban on TikTok, Shein, Chinese Apps In 12 Hilarious Memes
The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps.
Lately, the Indian government has been full of surprises. On 29 June, the government of India surprised everyone again by banning 59 Chinese apps... making people realise that so many of their favourite apps are actually Chinese! The crowd favourite TikTok, the online shopping portal Shein, CamScanner, SHAREit - there is no doubt that most people would have at least one of these apps on their phone. In light of this sudden blanket ban, Twitter exploded with memes. TikTok-ers and Shein shoppers mourned, while others made light of the situation.
Take a look at how netizens have been reacting:
Alexa play a sad Bollywood song.
Accurate!
The bitter truth..
I bet you can hear this meme!
Ouch..
The government of India has said that” these Chinese apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order." The ban also comes in light of the border-related conflict and violence between India and China that has escalated in the recent past.
