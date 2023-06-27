Man Alleges Mumbai Hospital of Medical Negligence: What Does The Law Say?

On 5 June, 50-year-old Mumbai resident Kavita Dalvi was admitted to Wockhardt Hospital after she suffered a heart-related ailment. Two surgeries and 15 days later, Dalvi breathed her last on 20 June.

Her husband Vikas, while talking to Mid-Day, alleged that her death was caused due to “hospital’s negligence” as they inserted a faulty valve in her heart.

This is not a one-off case of medical negligence. On Saturday, 24 June, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered a Delhi-based private hospital to pay Rs 1.5 crore to a couple for “negligence and resorting to unethical practices,” during an IVF procedure in 2009.