'Is There A Doctor On Board?': What Happens During A Mid-Air Medical Emergency

I identified myself as a doctor registered with the Medical Council of India to the air crew and to the patient’s wife, noted the medical history of the patient, ruled out any cardiac event, tested blood sugar, blood pressure, and pulse rate.

The patient was conscious but dull and drowsy. He even vomited once. His sensorium had returned to normal. I gave him a tablet with a glass of juice. The patient remained well. There was no further seizure and no flight diversion was needed.