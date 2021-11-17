'Jai Bhim' Controversy: Why are Vanniyars Offended by Actor Suriya's Film?
The film 'Jai Bhim,' that unveiled the injustice faced by Irular tribes, has been mired in controversy.
Jai Bhim has been considered by film critics as one of the most important socio political Tamil movies to have come out in 2021, that unveiled the systemic injustices and cruelties that the communities marginalised by caste are subjected to in Tamil Nadu.
The plot is based on a real life incident from 1993 and the legal battle that followed after. In Jai Bhim, Rajakannu from the Irular tribe is wrongly accused of theft, arrested and beaten brutally, he finally dies in police custody. The police tries to cover up the truth which sets off his wife, Sengeni, on a quest for truth and justice, with the aid of advocate Chandru. The film delves into the appalling treatment of people from the community, who are often framed by the police, subjected to torture and do not have even basic government documentations. While Jai Bhim was appreciated widely, it has also become the focus of a controversy involving political parties and other communities.
'Jai Bhim' Controversy: Why are Vanniyars Offended by Actor Suriya's Film?
1. Police Protection after Threats From Vanniyar Community
Actor Suriya Sivakumar has been provided with police protection at his residence in Chennai's T Nagar. The Vanniyar Sangam, a caste grouping for the Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas, who are an intermediary and dominant caste segment in the Tamil ethnicity, has issued a legal notice to the actor, who is also the producer of the film, for allegedly hurting their sentiments.
Just a day before that, a group of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres in Mayiladuthurai barged into a theatre and forcibly stopped the screening of Jai Bhim. The district secretary Panneerselvam had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who will attack Suriya when he visits the district. The Vanniyar community believes that the film portrays them inappropriately.Expand
2. 'Jai Bhim' Tends to Conceptualise Vanniyars in an Inappropriate Manner : PMK
On Wednesday, PMK chief Dr Ambumani Ramadoss wrote a letter posing a series of questions about Jai Bhim, accusing the actor of offending the Vanniyar community.
Ramadoss said that though oppression cannot be accepted and everyone should fight against it, in Jai Bhim, the representation of a brutal officer, has insulted the Vanniyar community. The notice claimed that in a scene in the film, an 'Agni Kundam' (a pot with the fire), a symbol of Vanniyars, was seen printed on a calendar in the residence of the policeman, who tortures Rajakannu. The accused sub-inspector was named Gurumoorthy, reminding people of late PMK leader J Guru, he alleged.
The PMK leader also added that Jai Bhim had retained original names for most characters but the name of the sub-inspector, who had beaten the man from the Irular community to death, was changed to Gurumoorthy. The officer in the real case was called Anthonysamy. Ramadoss alleged that many films are being made to insult the Vanniyar community and that this is not freedom of expression but hatred towards one particular community.
He further claimed that Jai Bhim tends to conceptualise the Vanniyars in an inappropriate manner as it has shown the policeman, who is the sub-inspector, as a Vanniyar.
The president of the Vanniyar Sangam has demanded the Jai Bhim team tender an unconditional apology and has asked makers to pay Rs 5 crore within seven days from the time and date of receipt of the notice for causing disrepute to the community.
Anbumani said, "Regardless of who is involved, when repression is unleashed on people it is not acceptable and we all fight together against it."Expand
3. No Intention to Seek Publicity by Insulting Anyone: Suriya
Exactly a day after Anbumani's letter, Suriya gave a scathing reply to the PMK leader in which he affirmed that neither he nor his film unit had any intention of insulting any individual or community.
"The core concept of Jai Bhim is how, in a case argued by the retired Justice Chandru, a legal struggle was waged against the authorities to help establish justice. We have also attempted to talk about the problems that indigenous people face in their everyday lives," he said via a statement.
"Neither my team, nor I have ever harboured any intention at any point in time to insult any individual or community as mentioned by you in your letter. I hope you are aware that corrections were carried out as soon as some people pointed out mistakes."Actor Suriya
He explained that a film wasn't a documentary and agreed with Dr Ramadoss's statement that the right to insult any community had not been given to anyone under the garb of creative freedom. "In the same spirit, I believe you too will accept that creative freedom must be protected from threats," the statement read.
"When people who are not interested in the welfare of the poor gain authority, they tend to behave in exactly the same manner, irrespective of their caste, religion, language or region. Through this film, we have raised questions against authority. I request you to not confine it to politics over names," Suriya said.
The actor added that he didn't need to insult anybody for the sake of publicity.Expand
4. #WeStandWithSuriya Trends on Twitter
Meanwhile, support has been pouring in for Suriya and the makers of Jai Bhim.
Director Vetri Maaran of Asuran and Vada Chennai fame tweeted, "It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't want the status quo to change. #WeStandWithSuriya."
The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce on 15 November asked the PMK leader to refrain from criticising Suriya over his film Jai Bhim. In a letter to Ramadoss, Chamber's president, Katragadda Prasad, pointed out that Suriya had acceded to his request for removal of a symbol from the film.
Actor Siddharth tweeted, "We stood with Kamal Haasan. We stood with Vijay. We stand with Suriya. "We" represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of an artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity." I stand with the makers of #JaiBhim".
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan appreciated the film. Suriya responded that he was happy that the VCK was continuously fighting for tribals, who are a minority in Tamil Nadu.
“As you have said, we are happy that Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken immediate action on the long-term problems faced by tribals.
The reason for making Jai Bhim is to shed light on their problems and bringing them under the spotlight is possible only through art. Only government and political movements can create actual social change,” he said.
Actor Suriya on Sunday issued a statement that he has deposited Rs 10 lakh to the wife of Rajakannu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
Police Protection after Threats From Vanniyar Community
Actor Suriya Sivakumar has been provided with police protection at his residence in Chennai's T Nagar. The Vanniyar Sangam, a caste grouping for the Vanniya Kula Kshatriyas, who are an intermediary and dominant caste segment in the Tamil ethnicity, has issued a legal notice to the actor, who is also the producer of the film, for allegedly hurting their sentiments.
Just a day before that, a group of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadres in Mayiladuthurai barged into a theatre and forcibly stopped the screening of Jai Bhim. The district secretary Panneerselvam had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who will attack Suriya when he visits the district. The Vanniyar community believes that the film portrays them inappropriately.
'Jai Bhim' Tends to Conceptualise Vanniyars in an Inappropriate Manner : PMK
On Wednesday, PMK chief Dr Ambumani Ramadoss wrote a letter posing a series of questions about Jai Bhim, accusing the actor of offending the Vanniyar community.
Ramadoss said that though oppression cannot be accepted and everyone should fight against it, in Jai Bhim, the representation of a brutal officer, has insulted the Vanniyar community. The notice claimed that in a scene in the film, an 'Agni Kundam' (a pot with the fire), a symbol of Vanniyars, was seen printed on a calendar in the residence of the policeman, who tortures Rajakannu. The accused sub-inspector was named Gurumoorthy, reminding people of late PMK leader J Guru, he alleged.
The PMK leader also added that Jai Bhim had retained original names for most characters but the name of the sub-inspector, who had beaten the man from the Irular community to death, was changed to Gurumoorthy. The officer in the real case was called Anthonysamy. Ramadoss alleged that many films are being made to insult the Vanniyar community and that this is not freedom of expression but hatred towards one particular community.
He further claimed that Jai Bhim tends to conceptualise the Vanniyars in an inappropriate manner as it has shown the policeman, who is the sub-inspector, as a Vanniyar.
The president of the Vanniyar Sangam has demanded the Jai Bhim team tender an unconditional apology and has asked makers to pay Rs 5 crore within seven days from the time and date of receipt of the notice for causing disrepute to the community.
Anbumani said, "Regardless of who is involved, when repression is unleashed on people it is not acceptable and we all fight together against it."
No Intention to Seek Publicity by Insulting Anyone: Suriya
Exactly a day after Anbumani's letter, Suriya gave a scathing reply to the PMK leader in which he affirmed that neither he nor his film unit had any intention of insulting any individual or community.
"The core concept of Jai Bhim is how, in a case argued by the retired Justice Chandru, a legal struggle was waged against the authorities to help establish justice. We have also attempted to talk about the problems that indigenous people face in their everyday lives," he said via a statement.
"Neither my team, nor I have ever harboured any intention at any point in time to insult any individual or community as mentioned by you in your letter. I hope you are aware that corrections were carried out as soon as some people pointed out mistakes."Actor Suriya
He explained that a film wasn't a documentary and agreed with Dr Ramadoss's statement that the right to insult any community had not been given to anyone under the garb of creative freedom. "In the same spirit, I believe you too will accept that creative freedom must be protected from threats," the statement read.
"When people who are not interested in the welfare of the poor gain authority, they tend to behave in exactly the same manner, irrespective of their caste, religion, language or region. Through this film, we have raised questions against authority. I request you to not confine it to politics over names," Suriya said.
The actor added that he didn't need to insult anybody for the sake of publicity.
#WeStandWithSuriya Trends on Twitter
Meanwhile, support has been pouring in for Suriya and the makers of Jai Bhim.
Director Vetri Maaran of Asuran and Vada Chennai fame tweeted, "It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't want the status quo to change. #WeStandWithSuriya."
The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce on 15 November asked the PMK leader to refrain from criticising Suriya over his film Jai Bhim. In a letter to Ramadoss, Chamber's president, Katragadda Prasad, pointed out that Suriya had acceded to his request for removal of a symbol from the film.
Actor Siddharth tweeted, "We stood with Kamal Haasan. We stood with Vijay. We stand with Suriya. "We" represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of an artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity." I stand with the makers of #JaiBhim".
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan appreciated the film. Suriya responded that he was happy that the VCK was continuously fighting for tribals, who are a minority in Tamil Nadu.
“As you have said, we are happy that Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken immediate action on the long-term problems faced by tribals.
The reason for making Jai Bhim is to shed light on their problems and bringing them under the spotlight is possible only through art. Only government and political movements can create actual social change,” he said.
Actor Suriya on Sunday issued a statement that he has deposited Rs 10 lakh to the wife of Rajakannu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.