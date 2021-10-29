Israel To Build 3,000 Homes for Jewish Settlers Despite Biden Govt's Criticism

Israel went ahead with its plans in occupied West Bank to construct approximately 3,000 houses for Jewish settlers, Reuters reported on Thursday, 28 October.

Such a move pays no heed to the Biden government's criticism of Israel's settlements policy.

On Tuesday, 26 October, Biden's administration had said that it “strongly” opposes any further new constructions on the West Bank, Hindustan Times reported.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday, 27 October.