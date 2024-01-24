ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs Eng Test: Rajat Patidar Roped in as Virat Kohli's Replacement – Report

#IndvsEng | As per reports, #RajatPatidar has been called up in India's Test squad as #ViratKohli's replacement.

Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been called up to the India Test squad against England to replace Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the squad for the first two games of the five-match series, citing personal reasons, say reports.

The right-hand batter has been called up to the Test side for the first two matches.

Patidar, who recently made his international debut in the ODI series against South Africa in December 2023, was in Ahmedabad where India A are playing England Lions, and will reach Hyderabad later on Wednesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Patidar is coming off brilliant century 151 off 158 balls in the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions last week.

The 30-year-old boasts of a solid first-class record, amassing 4,000 runs in 55 matches with an impressive average of 45.97. His tally includes 12 centuries and 22 half-centuries.

The first Test of the five-match series between India and England begins in Hyderabad on 25 January.

