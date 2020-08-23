The Sutlej-Yamuna Link: State Skirmish or National Security Issue?

But the Punjab Legislative Assembly passed the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act of 2004, which abrogated all its river water agreements with neighbouring states. The then President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam referred this Bill to the Supreme Court in the same year to decide on its legality.

On 15 March 2016, the Punjab Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Punjab Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal Land (Transfer of Proprietary Rights) Bill, proposing to return the land that had been taken from owners for building the canal, following which, the court ordered the Punjab government to maintain status quo on the land meant for construction of the canal.

In November 2016, the Supreme Court, which had begun hearings in March 2016 on the presidential reference made to it to decide on the legality of the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act 2004, gave its opinion that the Act was illegal, reported The Hindu. In doing so, the court sounded the death knell on the hopes of Punjab farmers looking to re-claim their lands.

However, days after the Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab Cabinet decided to de-notify 5,376 acres of land that was acquired for canal and return it to its original owners free of cost, reported Hindustan Times.

On 22 February 2017, the Supreme Court made it clear that its verdict allowing construction of the SYL Canal has to be executed and asked Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and order “at any cost”. The canal has to be built, the bench said.