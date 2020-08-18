Punjab Will Burn Due to Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal: Amarinder Singh

Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1996, which was the beginning of the water dispute. The Indira Gandhi government had, in 1975, passed an executive order, dividing the water between the two states and commissioned the construction of the canal to facilitate sharing, reported NDTV.

But once the construction of the canal began in 1982, the Shiromani Akali Dal launched a massive agitation. In 1985, according to NDTV, the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi met the Shiromani Akali Dal chief Harchand Singh Longowal and signed an accord for setting up a new tribunal. Militants killed Longowal soon after that.

In 1990, militants also killed a chief engineer ML Sekhri and a Superintending Engineer Avtar Singh Aulakh, in connection with the canal, reported NDTV.



Monday's meeting was held after the Supreme Court asked the chief ministers of the state to discuss the completion of the canal, reported NDTV.