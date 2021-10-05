Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Confirmed for Second 5-Year Term by Parliament
His confirmation comes at a time when Northern Ethiopia is ravaged by civil war and famine.
The current Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, was sworn in by the Ethiopian Parliament on Monday, 4 October, for a five-year term, AP reported.
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner (for pursuing peace with neighbouring country Eritrea) had won an easy victory in the general elections that were held in June.
But the Nobel laureate has come under intense criticism from the UN and world leaders for his handling of the Tigray crisis — an ongoing civil war in Northern Ethiopia.
The civil war between the Ethiopian federal government's troops and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) erupted almost a year ago.
Millions have been forced to flee their homes, thousands have already died and the UN has warned of the devastating effects of famine in Tigray as a consequence of Abiy Ahmed's blockade of humanitarian aid into Tigray region, Reuters reported.
Last week, on Thursday, 30 September, Ahmed's administration came under fire from the UN, the US and some EU states after it asked seven UN officials to leave Ethiopia after accusing them of supporting the TPLF, the report added.
(With inputs from AP and Reuters)
