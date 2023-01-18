Casteism in Science: 98% Professors At Top 5 IITs are Upper Caste, Says Study

While most of India’s research funders do not disclose data on funding by caste, and don’t even collect them in the first place, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), one of the country's two main science-funding government agencies, shared data with the journal on postdoctoral researchers whom it had awarded INSPIRE Faculty Fellowships.

Between 2016 and 2020, 80 percent of recipients were from privileged castes, just 6 percent were SCs (Dalits) and less than 1 percent were STs (Adivasis).

The DST told the journal the selection was “strictly based on merit”.

Over the past few years, activists, students as well as researchers have been pushing institutions not only to follow quotas but also better support researchers from underprivileged communities.

“We are doing this to hold a mirror to these institutes to show how ugly they are,”a spokesperson for Egalitarians, an organisation that tries to collect and publish diversity data, told the journal.