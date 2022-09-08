Bengaluru Floods: Delivery Workers Face Problems, E-commerce Shipments Delayed

E-commerce companies, especially their delivery boys, had a harrowing time supplying products to the customers when certain parts of Bengaluru were under deluge due to two days of heavy rains in parts of the city.

The inundated areas such as parts of Sarjapura, Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road had become inaccessible due to water logging. In view of the flood situation, these e-commerce companies suspended their services for some time.

An executive of a leading e-commerce company told PTI they had to suspend services in certain places as it was not possible for anyone to reach there. “We are waiting for some time to see things settle. Things seem to be improving now in some places,” the executive said.