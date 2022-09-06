Bengaluru Woman Electrocuted After Two-wheeler Slips on Waterlogged Road

A 23-year-old woman died after coming into contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru's Whitefield area at around 9:30 pm on Monday, 5 September. The incident took place in Siddapurabetween Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Akhila, was returning from her place of work when her two-wheeler slipped while crossing a waterlogged road. She tried to grab a pole for support but got electrocuted after which she fell down.

She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead.