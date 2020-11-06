SC Sends Contempt Notice to Maharashtra Secy for Warning to Arnab 

The court observed that the right of a citizen to approach the apex court is a fundamental right under Article 32 of the Constitution, which was why the Assistant Secretary’s letter was an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice, and hence required a notice to be sent to him.

“The intention of the author of the said letter viz., Mr Vilas Athawale, Assistant Secretary, Maharashtra Vidhan Mandal Sachivalaya, seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because the petitioner approached this court and to threaten him with a penalty for seeking legal remedy,” The Leaflet reported.

The bench was also not impressed by the fact that the Assistant Secretary had sent this letter to Goswami instead of appearing in court, despite being served, according to PTI.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar has been appointed as an amicus curiae in this matter. With the matter adjourned till the apex court’s Diwali break ends, the judges also directed that no coercive action could be taken against Goswami in the meantime.

Note that this case is different from the abetment of suicide case in Maharashtra in which Goswami remains in judicial custody for now after his arrest by the Maharashtra Police on 4 November.