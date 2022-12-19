Climate Change Effect: What Will India Look Like 50 Years From Now?

Climate change is changing India. By the year 2070, over 170 million Indians living along India's coasts may be displaced from their homes. Cities are expected to become unbearably hot (yes, even more than now) and borderline unlivable unless you can afford air conditioning.

The point is, whether you like it or not, climate change is affecting us all, and whether you live in Delhi's Defence Colony, Mumbai's Malad, Chennai's Chetpet, or Kolkata's Kumortuli, you're going to feel the claws of climate change in visible, tangible, and extremely uncomfortable ways.