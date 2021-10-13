The Big Picture: Why Ranveer Singh Fears Deepika Will Give Him a 'Tight Slap'

Ranveer was also shown a photo of Deepika and his first anniversary celebrations. Ranveer and Deepika are clicked outside a temple, and the actor is asked to guess the temple's name. Ranveer said Deepika would give him a ‘lappad’ if he doesn’t get this question right.

Speaking about the celebrations the Gully Boy actor said in the video, "Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States. Her family is from Bengaluru, mine from Mumbai. So we thought since it’s our first anniversary, why don’t we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple.”

After he got the answer right, Ranveer exclaimed, “Come on, husband of the century!"