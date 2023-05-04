ADVERTISEMENT

SSR's 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story' To Re-release In Cinemas On This Date

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni The Untold Story' is set to re-release in cinemas this month.

The Neeraj Pandey biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the titular character, is all set to re-release in Indian theatres on 12 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Star Studios announced the news stating: "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May"

The film is a biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it was first released in 2016. It went on to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

“MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen,” said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star told Hindustan Times.

The movie also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Sushant came to the limelight after his performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, co-starring Ankita Lokhande. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. 

Sushant passed away on 14 June 2020.

