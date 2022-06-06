Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Win ‘Smart Jodi’; Take Home Rs 25 Lakh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh presented the winning trophy. Talking about her journey, Ankita told ETimes, “He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too. We won the show because we were real.”

Smart Jodi went on air on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Plus in February. Some of the couples on the show were Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dassani, Pallavi Shukla and Ankit Tiwari, Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, among others.