Piyush Gurbhele & Rupesh Soni Win 'Dance Deewane 3', Take Home Rs 40 Lakh
Piyush Gurbhele said in an interview that Shehnaaz Gill was confident he would win the show.
The popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 has come to an end after eight months of tough competition. The grand finale, which was aired on Sunday, declared Piyush Gurbhele and choreographer Rupesh Soni the winners. They won a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh and a car.
Throughout the show, the pair received a lot of appreciation from judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.
In an interview with News18, Piyush and Rupesh spoke about their journey on the show. “We are really happy. The award means a lot to us. Everyone who participates in the show dreams of taking the trophy home. So, it was amazing winning this," Piyush told the publication.
Piyush added, “There were a lot of ups and downs in our journey, like every other participant. There was a time when our performance flopped, even though our graph was going well. We were quite scared after that. But the journey was a lot of fun and I got to learn a lot from Rupesh bhai. We also had a chance to perform together".
The duo also shared the experience of performing in front of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.
“The best thing about Madhuri ma’am is that she would watch our performance from the beginning to the end with a lot of concentration. Her comments would always be perfect and she would love our dance acts. She always motivated us".Piyush Gurbhele and Rupesh Soni, Dance Deewane 3 winners
Late actor Sidharth Shukla also made an appearance on the show. He came with Shehnaaz Gill for the Love Special episode. Recalling that Piyush said, “I was very happy to share the stage, talk and take pictures with Sidharth sir because he had given a lot of positive energy to me that day. He was happily welcoming everyone and smiling. I want to thank Shehnaaz ma’am because she had told me already that she thought I would win. I won today, but I am really sad that Sidharth sir is not with us anymore. It was very shocking for us because he had just come to our show".
