MasterChef Australia S15 To Air On This Date After Death of Judge Jock Zonfrillo

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted Judge and Chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come," they added.

“With contributions from friends, he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements,” Ten said.

A special tribute episode of The Sunday Project will air before the first MasterChef episode, which was filmed before Zonfrillo died aged 46.

His family confirmed his death on Monday, 1 May saying “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend” died on Sunday in Melbourne. No cause of death was given.

MasterChef Australia will stream on Disney + Hotstar in India.