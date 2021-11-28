Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Here's Why John Abraham Broke Down on The Show

The team of Satyameva Jayate 2 - John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, director Milap Zaveri, and producers Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani - were part of Friday's special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. While John, Divya and Nikkhil played the game, Milap and Madhu sat in the audience.

During the episode, John Abraham got emotional after host Amitabh Bachchan asked him about the cause he was supporting. John spoke about his love for animals, and said that he was supporting animal welfare trusts and an animal shelter.