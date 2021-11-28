Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Here's Why John Abraham Broke Down on The Show
John Abraham & Satyameva Jayate 2 team took part in a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode.
The team of Satyameva Jayate 2 - John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, director Milap Zaveri, and producers Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani - were part of Friday's special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. While John, Divya and Nikkhil played the game, Milap and Madhu sat in the audience.
During the episode, John Abraham got emotional after host Amitabh Bachchan asked him about the cause he was supporting. John spoke about his love for animals, and said that he was supporting animal welfare trusts and an animal shelter.
Amitabh, then, showed the audience a video from the shelter John was trying to win money for. In the clip, many cats, dogs, cows and other injured animals could be seen. John broke down seeing their condition. Big B offered him water and tissues and told the audience that he hoped they would be moved by the video and never harm animals.
John also spoke about a massive scar on his chest. The actor said he was injured during a boxing match in his youth.
