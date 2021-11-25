KBC 13: Amitabh Celebrates 1000th Episode With Shweta and Granddaughter Navya

Bachchan also shared pictures from the episode on his blog. Shweta, Navya, and Bachchan can all be seen dressed in blue. He wrote in his blog, “In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left-over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000.”

The actor then revealed that the channel approved his request to bring in Shweta and Navya for the episode. Big B further wrote, “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous.”