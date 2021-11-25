KBC 13: Amitabh Celebrates 1000th Episode With Shweta and Granddaughter Navya
Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya and wrote, "Daughters be the best."
Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joined him on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to celebrate a massive landmark. KBC 13 marked its 1000th episode and the show’s makers agreed to let host Bachchan “bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat.”
Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself with the special guests on social media with the caption, “Daughters be the best.”
Bachchan also shared pictures from the episode on his blog. Shweta, Navya, and Bachchan can all be seen dressed in blue. He wrote in his blog, “In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left-over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000.”
The actor then revealed that the channel approved his request to bring in Shweta and Navya for the episode. Big B further wrote, “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous.”
Talking about the episode, Bachchan added, “A delight, to be able to, not just test the ability of the 'contestants', but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather - for Papa and Nana!"
The quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered in July 2000 and Amitabh Bachchan featured as the host. However, he exited the show mid-way in the second season after he fell ill in 2006. Amitabh Bachchan came back as host in season 4 and has been on the show ever since. Season 3 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.