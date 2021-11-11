KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Kapil Sharma Being Late for Shoot

In a separate promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen mimicking Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC avatar. He joked that Amitabh would present his guests at home with multiple options, “Namashkar, kya peeyenge aap? Chai, coffee, chhaas, ya nimbu paani? (Welcome, what will you drink? Tea, coffee, buttermilk, or lemonade?)” Kapil said.

After giving the options, Kapil added in typical Bachchan style, “Meri taraf mat dekhiye, mai aapki koi madad nahi kar sakta hoon (Don’t look me, I can’t help you.)"