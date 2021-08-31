Was Nervous About How I Would Be Treated: 'KBC 13' Crorepati Himani Bundela
Himani Bundela became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
Its been a week since the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on Sony TV, and Himani Bundela became the first crorepati. The 25-year-old teacher from Agra will be attempting the Rs 7-crore question.
Himani, who is visually challenged, spoke to indianexpress.com about her thoughts before taking part in the show. She admitted she was apprehensive as to how she would be treated. Following an accident in 2011, Himani lost her vision over time.
"Before taking part I was a little apprehensive as to how they would look at me. Would they be sympathetic and treat me equally? I was competing with general participants, who had an advantage when it came to using computers and technology. However, all my fears vanished as everyone treated me with such dignity. They gave me more confidence".Himani Bundela to indianexpress.com
Speaking about KBC host Amitabh Bachchan Himani told the publication, "He is such a humble person. Big B is referred to as 'sadi ka mahanayak’, but I feel even that title is inferior as compared to his stature. He is a shahenshaah, yet so down-to-earth and positive. I am thankful to have had the opportunity to interact with him".
Himani also shared that she wants to start an inclusive-training for differently-abled students and help set up a business for her father, who lost his job during the pandemic, with the prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.