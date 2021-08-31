Was Nervous About How I Would Be Treated: 'KBC 13' Crorepati Himani Bundela

Its been a week since the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on Sony TV, and Himani Bundela became the first crorepati. The 25-year-old teacher from Agra will be attempting the Rs 7-crore question.

Himani, who is visually challenged, spoke to indianexpress.com about her thoughts before taking part in the show. She admitted she was apprehensive as to how she would be treated. Following an accident in 2011, Himani lost her vision over time.