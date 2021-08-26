KBC 13 Hosts Its First ‘Crorepati’ Himani Bundela, Aims for 7 Crores
KBC 13 contestant Himani Bundela won Rs. 1 crore on the 15th question posed by host Amitabh Bachchan.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, has found the season’s first crorepati in contestant Himani Bundela. The promos from the episode revealed that Himani won Rs 1 crore, and can be seen attempting the 16th question for Rs. 7 crores.
In the promos shared by Sony TV, Himani Bundela answers the 15th question correctly, thus winning the prize of Rs. 1 crore. Before she answers the 16th question, she tells Bachchan that she’s nervous.
Himani said, “Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that my answer might be wrong. But my heart is asking me to answer the question. This is the answer.)”
In the segment that introduced her on the show, Himani’s friend calls her a ‘bindaas’ person. Himani also revealed that she came on the show to expand upon her initiative to create awareness for children with disabilities. Himani, herself, has a vision impairment, and added that she runs such a program in her own school.
In the second promo video, Himani Bundela can be seen answering the 16th question with confidence. After she confirms her answer, she adds, “Agar neeche giri toh koi nahi…bhagwaan ki marzi hai. (If I lose the money, it’s okay. It’s what God wants)”
The promo informs in the caption that the episode will air on 30-31 August, on Sony TV at 9 PM. KBC 13 premiered on Sony TV on 23 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.