Ektaa Kapoor to Receive International Emmy Directorate Award

Ektaa Ravi Kapoor will be honoured at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony with the International Directorate Award in November for her contribution to the Indian television industry.
The official Internation Emmy Account announced her big win. The post was captioned as "Ektaa R. Kapoor to receive the 2023 Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala! Kapoor has been a major figure in India since founding television production."
Ekta took to her Instagram to talk about the joy of being recognised by for her contribution to Indian showbiz, “Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award."
The ace-producer is known for television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many more.
The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala will be held on 20 November, 2023 in New York City.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)