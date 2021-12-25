'Bigg Boss' & The Ignorant Decimation of Feminist Politics on National TV

One would think this would earn him a rebuke from the makers of the show but we all know how that ended — with Shukla winning the show and Salman Khan bitterly scolding the one female contestant who spoke up against him. “If you know that only rubbish comes out of his mouth why do you go near him? It is your fault for not staying away,” he told her.

Such a trial of the harassed and defence of the problematic betrays the show-runners’ thinking that paternalistic policing of women's choices, language and boundaries is the real meaning of feminism. Even as #MeToo revelations about the film industry and discussions around sexual misconduct come and go routinely, Endemol Shine and Colors TV appear as though they are two seconds away from setting a curfew for women inside the Bigg Boss house!

Instead of asking strong questions and setting up firm rules against men who don’t know how to respect women, the makers and host of the show can”t seem to stop asking the women, “Why don’t you just avoid him?” or “Why didn’t you complain then and there?”

As a (reluctant) viewer of Bigg Boss, watching this second victimisation is not entertaining, rather it is offensive to see such an ignorant decimation of feminist politics on national television. There must be a limit to how many times irony can really die — perhaps we might draw the line at Salman Khan pretending to be a feminist.

(Tanushree Bhasin is an independent journalist based in Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)