Ahead of KBC 13's Premiere, Amitabh Bachchan Takes Part in a Rapid Fire Round
Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Sony TV on Monday, 23 August.
The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to air from Monday, 23 August. Ahead of the show's premiere, Sony TV shared a video on social media, wherein host Amitabh Bachchan and KBC creator Siddhartha Basu can be seen sharing memories of the journey.
"When KBC started, there weren't any smartphones and nobody was aware about social media. Virat Kohli was merely 12-years-old and Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was just three years old. The show has completed 21 long years", Amitabh Bachchan begins by saying.
Speaking about the show Siddhartha Basu said, "I remember when Kaun Banega Crorepati was conceptualised, we had very few air-conditioned studios. While shooting for the promo in London, everyone was worried as to how we would create a set as grand as Who Wants to Be a Billionaire? At that time a young lady, who was part of the show, said, 'With Amitabh Bachchan as the host and his baritone, who needs a lavish set?' The energy that Big B has brought to the show is remarkable".
Basu added that this season is grander, and the makers have made use of augmented reality. Big B also spoke about the COVID protocols that have been ensured keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation.
Basu asked the veteran actor why he chose to be a part of this show for so long. To which Amitabh replied, "Throughout my career I have had very few opportunities to interact with my fans. This show gave me a chance to speak to people directly".
Big B also took part in a rapid fire round.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be aired on Sony TV at 9pm. The show will also be streaming on SonyLiv and Jio TV. With the studio audience being reinstated, the Audience Poll lifeline is making a comeback this season. Sourav Ganguly, former captain and President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and ex-Test cricketer Virender Sehwag will reportedly be on the hot seat in the 'Shandaar Shukravar' episode.
