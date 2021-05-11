KBC 13 Registration: How to Register for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Sony TV on Monday, 10 May, commenced the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13. KBC is one of the most popular television game shows in India, and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

People who want to register for KBC Season 13 can do it via SMS or the SonyLiv app. The host will ask a question every night, and to register, interested candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through the SonyLIV app.