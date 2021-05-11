KBC 13 Registration: How to Register for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’
People who want to register for KBC Season 13 can do it through SMS or SonyLiv app.
Sony TV on Monday, 10 May, commenced the registration process of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 13. KBC is one of the most popular television game shows in India, and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
People who want to register for KBC Season 13 can do it via SMS or the SonyLiv app. The host will ask a question every night, and to register, interested candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through the SonyLIV app.
How to Register for KBC 13 Using SonyLiv App
- To register, first download the SonyLiv app.
- After this, open the app and click on the link with KBC.
- A registration question will appear on your screen.
- Answer that question.
- Fill up your personal details.
- Submit that form after filling it.
The process is completed when a message flashes on the screen saying ‘Thank you for completing your KBC registration’.
How to Register for KBC 13 via SMS:
- Amitabh Bachchan will announce questions at 9pm on Sony TV from 9 May
- Sending the SMS will require a charge of Rs 3 (except on Jio phones)
- Complete the process in the given timeline
- Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone in select circles can send their registration answer via SMS to 509093.
SMS format: KBC, Option A, B, C or D, Age, Gender
If your answer is option A, and you are 23 years and 8 months old, and are a female; you will need to SMS: KBC A 23 F.
Shortlisted candidates will have to give an online audition. It will be followed by a video submission exclusively through SonyLIV App. If shortlisted further, the candidate will be invited by KBC team for a personal interview.
