Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' In The Time of COVID

You're not desi unless you've grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan quiz people at 9 PM every night on TV. Dinner + KBC is a common ritual. This year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is back with Amitabh Bachchan as the host, as always (let's just pretend SRK never tried, okay?). The first episode premiered on 28 September.

After 11 seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all about nostalgia and familiarity. Year after year, not much changes but the show is still a reminder of all things pure and hopeful. Except that this year something is drastically different. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, KBC has been shot with social distancing at the heart of things. Watching the first episode of KBC was a reminder of just how different things are. But at least we've got some comforting nostalgia to hold on to, right?