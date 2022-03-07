'The Dropout' Is an Attempt at Humanising Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes

Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani, played by Indian-origin actor Naveen Andrews, was 37 when he first met 18-year-old Holmes in Beijing. Born to a Sindhi family in Pakistan, Balwani had migrated to India, 'because he’s Hindu'. He admits to Holmes that he later 'got the f*** out of there and moved to California'.

Meriwether's Balwani evokes a sense of uneasiness not just because of Andrews' powerful performance, but also because of how little we know of the self-made businessman – like why he goes by 'Sunny' and not 'Ramesh', and why the show has no mention of his first name. We see him through the eyes of Holmes, who finds a friend in him in the early days of their encounter, and he's gentle, protective, and even kind.