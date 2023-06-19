Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, Complete Cast, & Everything You Need to Know

Netflix is all set to release one of its most popular shows, Squid Game Season 2 for all interested and excited fans. The popular streaming platform took advantage of its Tudum live stream to reveal key details about the upcoming season of Squid Game. It is important to note that the first season was a hit among numerous viewers all over the globe and they were waiting for the second season. Now, Squid Game Season 2 is in the works.

All concerned fans must note that the release date of Squid Game Season 2 is not announced yet. Netflix has also not released any full trailer for the upcoming season. They must wait for more details on the brand-new season to know the release date on the streaming platform. Netflix will announce important updates about Squid Game soon.