Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer 'Yashoda' Gets A Release Date
The teaser of the movie that was released last month showed Samantha playing the role of a pregnant woman.
The release date of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda has been revealed. The film showcases Samantha pulling some sick punches as she fights for her survival. The release date for the film is 11 November, according to a tweet by Samantha.
Samantha went to her Twitter account to reveal the release date of the film stating, "Make way for #Yashoda in theatres on Nov 11th 2022 Releasing Worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi."
The teaser for the film was also released last month. The teaser showcases follows a woman who is a spy and trying to escape someone or something. In the teaser it seems Samantha is playing the role of a pregnant woman.
The film is directed by Hari–Harish. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film’s teaser has also been released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.
